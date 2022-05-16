The following arrests were reported by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for the week of May 7-12 include:
A 30-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on May 7 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).
A 19-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on May 8 and charged with possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (over 18; first offense); unlawful possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle on the highway; and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).
A 60-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on May 8 and charged with driving a motor vehicle while privileges to do so are suspended/revoked.
A 21-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on May 8 on a bench warrant issued out of Richland County.
A 46-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on May 8 and charged with failure to carry/display registration receipt as required; driving a motor vehicle while privileges to do so are suspended/revoked; obstructing a peace officer or other public servant; and failure to carry proof of/exhibit insurance in vehicle (first offense).
A 28-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on May 11 on a bench warrant issued out of Richland County and probable cause.
A 34-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on May 12 on a bench warrant out of Richland County.
A 44-year-old male was arrested by the Montana Highway Patrol on May 12 on a bench warrant out of Dawson County.