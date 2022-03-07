Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Richland County Elementary Spelling Bee was held on Saturday, March 5 at West Side Elementary School in Sidney. Grades first through sixth were allowed to compete. The results are as follows:

First Grade:

Cash Copple from Sidney received first place, Vaughn Verhasselt from Savage earned second place and Carter Price from Savage got third place.

Second Grade:

Oliver Reed from Sidney won first place, Autumn Eddington from Sidney received second place and Jaxson Becker from Sidney won third place.

Third Grade:

Collin Coryell from Sidney placed first, Eliza Knapp from Fairview placed second and Braya Radke from Sidney received third place.

Fourth Grade:

Sara King from Sidney won first place, Kaelyn Nay from Fairview placed second and Brent Simard from Sidney placed third.

Fifth Grade:

Finley Verhasselt from Savage placed first, Jacob Barnett from Sidney received second place and Henry Truax from Sidney placed third.

Sixth Grade:

Jayden Halvorson from Rau placed first, Jaxcen Sanders from Savage received second place and Zachary Vojacek received third place.

Tags

Load comments