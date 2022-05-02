The following arrests were reported by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for the week of April 24-30, 2022:
A 50-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 24 and charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs; criminal possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with or fabricating physical evidence; and violation of a protective order (first offense).
A 34-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 25 and charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs; and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 41-year-old female was arrested by the Fairview Police Department on April 25 and charged with disorderly conduct.
A 28-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 26 on a bench warrant issued by Richland County.
A 37-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal possession of dangerous drugs; and partner/family member assault — causing reasonable apprehension of bodily injury to partner/family.
A 51-year-old female was arrested by the SIdney Police Department on April 26 on an information warrant issued by Richland County.
A 38-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 27 and charged with assault — purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury to another; and driving a motor vehicle while privileges are suspended/revoked.
A 43-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 27 and charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs; criminal possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to carry proof of insurance in vehicle (third/subsequent offense).
A 36-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on April 29 on a pick up and hold warrant issued by Richland County.
A 31-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 29 on a summons warrant issued by RIchland County and a bench warrant issued by RIchland County.
A 25-year-old male was arrested by the Fairview Police Department on April 29 and charged with partner/family member assault — causing bodily injury to partner/family member.
A 21-year-old female was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on April 30 and charged with speeding; and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).