The following arrests were reported by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for the week of April 18-23:

A 46-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on April 18 on a warrant issued by Richland County.

A 24-year-old male was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on April 18 on a warrant issued by Richland County.

A 74-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 18 on a bench warrant issued by Richland County.

A 36-year-old female was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on April 20 on a warrant issued by Richland County.

A 69-year-old female was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 20 and charged with assault — purposely causing bodily injury to another.

A 52-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 21 and charged with driving a motor vehicle while privileges to do so are suspended/revoked.

A 31-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on a bench warrant issued by Richland County.

A 38-year-old female was arrested by the Montana Highway Patrol on April 22 and charged with speeding on a non-interstate; operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance in effect (first offense); and held on a bench warrant out of Blaine, Montana.

A 39-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 23 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).

A 27-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 23 and charged with partner/family member assault — causing bodily injury to partner/family member.

A 28-year-old male was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on April 23 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense).



