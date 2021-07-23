There have been a number of rumors about the 2021-22 curriculum at Richland County Schools. The rumors concern the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the middle schools this coming school year.
The Sidney Herald contacted Richland County School Superintendent Brent Sukut, who stated the reports of the school system teaching Critical Race Theory are nothing more than rumors and are not true. He said none of the schools in the district will be teaching CRT.
The Sidney Herald will continue to follow this story and update the information if this changes.