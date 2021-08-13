Firefighters from a number of area departments, including a number of units from Richland County, responded to a fire in Dawson County just north of Glendive on Monday, Aug. 8. Firefighters battled the blaze for two days before bringing it under control.
The Sidney Fire Department was requested as mutual aid to assist Dawson County’s West Glendive Fire Department on a large wild-land fire burning North of Glendive.
Sidney sent multiple crews to Glendive who were already working a large fire near Savage. The initial crews worked the fire well into the next morning battling extreme heat ands a rapidly spreading fire.
Sidney returned with fresh crews on Tuesday morning to assist in containing the massive fire. Crews assisted local units throughout the day, well into the afternoon.
Additional crews from Sidney were also dispatched to Bloomfield, Montana to assist in containing another rapidly spreading fire that ignited during the day.
Some of the units and departments responding to the fire include the Montana Department of Transportation, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, the Dawson County Road Department, Dawson County satellite trucks. Additional help included the Savage Fire Department, Sidney Fire Department, Fairview Fire Department, the North Dakota Forest Service, Richey Fire Department, Wibaux Fire Department, Baker Fire Department, the Colorado Bureau of Land Management and Missoula Smoke Jumpers. Others assisting included Gary and Kale Boje, Oaks Disposal trucking, Eiker Inc. and Fisher Sand and Gravel, who provided a steady supply of water.
Highway 16 was shut down while firefighters battled the blaze along the route. One lane of traffic was eventually restored on Tuesday afternoon and all lanes were opened shortly after.
Fire containment lines were established and the fire brought under control by Tuesday morning.
The area was cleared Tuesday evening with some crews returning on Wednesday to monitor the situation.
The West Glendive Fire Department said “It is hard to feel like just saying ‘thank you’ really says enough, but we want to give a big shout out and express our gratitude to everyone that came to help.”