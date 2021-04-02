The Richland County Food Bank came to the aid of eight families, including 41 adults and 16 children for the month of March.
The food bank distributed 2,162 pounds of food in that effort, but only took in 1,249 pounds of food for the month.
Thus far in 2021, the food bank has assisted 38 families, including 165 adults and 77 children. They have provided 8,162 pounds of food to those in need.
The food bank is asking for donations. Some of the high-need items include canned milk, canned fruit, mixed vegetables, Veg All, bar soap and shampoo.
The food bank is open by appointment only on Monday and Thursday.
The phone number is 406-433-8142. The Richland County Food Bank is located at 123 W. Main St. in Chiefland and serves all of Richland County.