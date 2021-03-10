“Business” picked up during the month of February for the Richland County Food Bank.
The food bank distributed 3,374 pounds of food over the 28 day month compared to 2,626 pounds in January, which was three days longer.
According to the numbers, the food bank aided 17 families including 68 adults and 39 children for the month.
The downside to the month was that the food bank only took in 2,049 pounds of food and the charity is in need of restocking their shelves. The shelter currently has a need for dried beans (kidney or pinto), canned milk, canned fruit, bar soap, quart storage bags and sandwich bags.
The Richland County Food Bank is open by appointment on Mondays and Thursdays. The phone number is 406-433-8142. The food bank is located at 123 W. Main St. and serves Richland County.