The Richland County Health Department has announced 46 additional cases of COVID-19 in a Richland County resident, and the release of 48 cases. These cases and releases have occurred between Aug 31-Sept. 7. This brings the total case count to 1,404. To date, 1341 of the total cases have recovered with 18 deaths reported.
These cases are associated with travel outside of Richland County, exposures within the workplace and household exposures.
Of the new cases, 27 were female and 19 were male, all were symptomatic but only two were hospitalized. Seven of those who were listed were minors and seven were over 60 years old.
Statewide, there are currently 7,252 active cases and 338 active hospitalizations. To date, 1,834 people have died from COVID-19 in Montana.
Yellowstone leads all counties with 1,640 active cases followed by Flathead County (1,039), Cascade (952) and Missoula (775). Richland County, with 64 active cases according to the state dashboard, has the second highest number of cases in Eastern Montana with Roosevelt and Custer counties tied for third with 54 cases each.
The health department is offering vaccinates for those 18 years old and older each Tuesday from 12:30-3 p.m. For more information of to schedule an appointment call the Richland County Health Department at 406-433-2207.