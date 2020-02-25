Peewees took on Bismarck Red on Friday, Feb. 21. The boys came out on top with a score of 6-1.
Saturday, Feb. 22, five graduating seniors — Ashlynn Kessel, Jenna Baxter, Nicolas Trevino, Bryce Wold and William Van Hook — were recognized. Both high school teams took on the Watford City Oilers. 19U played a great game and put a check in the win column with a score of 4-1. Junior Gold battled during their game but ended up short 6-7.
Bantams took the ice on Sunday, Feb. 23 against Dickinson. Bantams took that win 6-2.
12U also took the ice on Sunday against Bismarck. They dropped their game 0-3.
Bantams will finish up their league play against Minot and Crosby.
19U, Jr. Gold, and Peewees will start their state action the first weekend in March.