It has come to the attention of Law Enforcement in Richland County that residents in our county have been receiving phone calls from a person claiming to be Officer or Detective Baker with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. He then tells them that there is a warrant for their arrest demanding money and says if they don’t pay, someone will be coming to arrest them. They may leave a message for you to call a number that they provide or tell you that if you need to purchase an amount of gift cards to be turned over to him, you will not be arrested.
Remember the caller may know information about you that makes you feel like they must know what they are talking about, or they are from local law enforcement. Information can be found through other sources about all of us, like the internet or social media. You may also be left a message on your phone answering device, where they request an “Urgent” call back, giving you a number to call.
When law enforcement make phone contacts, they do not demand payment or tell make statements that if you do not send money or give instruction to purchase gift cards in exchange for not being arrested.
Some tips that may help you recognize a phone Scam:
- The scammer demands immediate payment.
- Demand payment for a warrant or they will be coming to their home or place of employment to arrest them.
- Ask for debit and credit card numbers or bank account numbers over the phone.
- Demand you use a specific payment method for payment.
- Make threats to have someone arrested by local law enforcement if you don’t pay.
- Scammers change the way they contact their victims, by saying they are with law enforcement, the IRS, or Social Security. In all cases they are wanting to scam the person out of money.
CRIMESTOPPERS and local law enforcement do not want residents to be a victim of a scam. If you receive a call like this or feel that you are being pressured into doing something that doesn’t seem right. Please check into it by talking to someone you know or to contact the Sidney Police Department at 406-433-2210 or Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 406-433-2919.
Please pass this information on to others.
If you have knowledge or information on any crimes in Richland County, contact CRIMESTOPPERS by calling 433-6666 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Residents can also contact Crimestoppers in Richland County anytime (24/7) by going to their new Crimestoppers website at www.richlandcs.com then going to Submit a Web Tip or by texting the code "CSRC plus your message to: 274637 (CRIMES). Residents can also contact the Richland County Sheriff's Office at 406-433-2919.
The new Richland County Crimestoppers restarted in 2013 has already paid individuals providing information to law enforcement that led to the arrest of those committing crimes in Richland County.
