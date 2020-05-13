The Richland Shrine Mason Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, May 23rd at the Sidney Country Club. The format will be a four-person scramble.
Sign-ups will be accepted thru noon on Friday, May 22. Call the Sidney Country Club at 406-433-1894 to sign up. Golfers are asked to be at the golf course at 8 a.m. the day of the tournament to check-in and receive their tee times.
Registration is open to all Montana residents. Proceeds from this important fundraiser will go to the Shrine Hospital System, which provides free medical care for children in need.
The tournament directors are Jon Skinner and Lance Averett.