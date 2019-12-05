It’s that holiday time of year again. It’s time volunteers of the Salvation Army to get back out there and ring the bells.
“We’re the community volunteer program,” program director Jessica Gilbert said. “We reach out to all of the non-profits in the community and identify their needs and connect volunteers to those needs.”
The RSVP program is a big part of the foundation.
“Our main focus is retired and senior volunteers, which is where the RSVP program comes into play,” Gilbert said. “The purpose of that is to reach out to folks who have skills, knowledge and background to be able to bring to the table and help address those needs in the community.”
Gilbert can’t say enough positive things about the people who take their time to volunteer.
“We get to work with all these amazing volunteers and as everybody knows, the community wouldn’t survive without volunteers, people willing to step up and give their time,” she said. “The majority of our volunteers who are 55 to 65 are still working full-time and still manage to find ways to give back to the community.”
The volunteers don’t just focus on one aspect of the community; they do their best to find places and do whatever they can to help.
“Some of the places you’ll find our volunteers is at our Meals on Wheels program through the Commission on Aging, which is all volunteer-based, the senior commodities are all volunteer-based and the bell ringing around the holidays is all volunteer-based as well,” Gilbert said. “It’s just volunteers all together throughout the entire community. We get the luxury to be able to connect with all of them and host these gatherings where we can bring them together, give them a fun presentation, connect with them and mostly make sure they’re enjoying their service.”
Gilbert, who is now in her seventh year as the program director after moving from Helena, couldn’t ask for a better situation.
“When I came here seven years ago, I worked for the Chamber of Commerce and I identified that everyone is needed while we’re here to get stuff accomplished,” she said. “I saw this position was open, so I applied for it. This has been by far the most rewarding program that I have ever been apart of because we’re connecting individuals who are willing to give their most precious commodity and that’s their time.”
There’s no limit on the number of volunteer members and they’re still looking for volunteers for the bell-ringing.
“This year, we would love if anyone is interested in helping ring the bells. We have quite a few shifts available,” Gilbert said. “It’s a fun opportunity for families and friends to get together. We have organizations that allow them to come and visit with the people and bring awareness to their organization.”
They only have 18 days of bell ringing this year between Dec. 2 and Dec. 21 not including Sundays. It's the only fundraising event they do all year. The local Salvation Army must operate on a budget based on money collected by bell ringers.
“It’s our total amount,” volunteer coordinator Bob Burnison said. “That’s what we use the rest of the year. This strictly funds us for the year. Ten percent goes to administration costs, but all the rest is put in the bank and stays here in Sidney.”
That’s why finding volunteers is so important and Gilbert can’t thank the RSVP lead volunteer Rita Jacobsen enough.
“We wouldn’t be where we are today without Rita,” she said.
The Salvation Army also wants you to know that you can donate using the new Salvation Army QR codes. The money will be attributed to the local Salvation Army based on the zip code associated with the card.