The Rockin’ Your Heart Cattlemen’s Ball will be held Saturday, Feb.8 at the Richland County Event Center and organizers Marci Sondeno and Kristin Larson couldn’t be more excited. After eight years of holding the event, they can’t help but think about how successful it has been.
And how it all began.
“We looked at what some cattlemen were doing in Nebraska and they were bringing together their medical community with their agricultural community and showing that beef does have a part in a heart-healthy diet and then raising money for a lot of heart-friendly, heart-centered medical equipment,” Larson said.
“We, of course, can do that through our foundation for community care, in which we have raised money the last seven years, and then the committee will pick out and decide how they want to spend that money and what medical items they want to buy,” Larson continued.
To date, the organization has raised roughly $150,000 since the event began.
“There were three of us that originally started this," Larson said. “It was Marci, me and Jim Steinbeisser. We’ve seen this going on in Nebraska and we thought it would be a great idea to bring to Montana. At first, we had discussed whether it would be like Billings, a more central, bigger town. Jim was the one who said 'No, I believe we can do this in Sidney, Montana,' and we have.”
It’s been an overwhelming success, they said.
“It’s been a sold-out show the last seven years,” Larson said. "it’s been very successful. We started with around 350 people and went to 400, and now we’re around 440.”
Sondeno sees how far they’ve come and couldn’t be more pleased, thanks in large part to the community.
“Our first event, when [we] first sat down, we planned the whole event in like a month and a half,” she said. “Now, obviously, we have a full committee and we go out and seek sponsorships to help with this event. Without the community support, it wouldn’t be such a successful event. We have an amazing agricultural community, the business community, it’s pretty amazing the support we get.”
Throughout the seven years, some of the changes have been tough, but it has all worked out for the better.
“I think it has changed,” Sondeno said. “Obviously, with the increase in the people that attend the event, the increase in sponsorships, each year has shown to get stronger and stronger.”
Some of the needed changes have proved more difficult than others, but overall, this event has been consistently successful every year.
“We have used a lot of local people for our auction items, so that gets a little tricky to come up with new ideas,” she said. “But at the same time, I think it showcases what talent we have in our area because we have been able to come up with new items that are hugely popular and get a lot of bidding, which is our goal. We want to bring something that is attractive to a multitude of people.”
Big Steer Décor
Last year’s theme revolved around selling a lot of big steer heads that Sondeno decorated with flowers. This year will feature a Barnwood theme and a red carpet for photo-ops.
“We try to change it up a little bit,” Larson said. “The décor changes, but the setup has basically been the same, mainly because of the amount of people we have. It’s been fun to have a red carpet where everyone has a chance to walk down the red carpet and get their pictures taken and have an opportunity to purchase their pictures as well.”
There is no dress code for the event. Some guests arrive in formal attire and some will be in casual clothing. Either way works for Larson and Sondeno, who emphasized they want everyone to be as comfortable as possible.
“We want people to feel like this is their community event,” Larson said. “We’re raising money for their community.”
Rockin’ Your Heart Cattlemen’s Ball has stuck by a message it wants to continue spreading throughout the community.
“Our message is really important in that beef really does fit into a healthy diet, especially a heart-healthy diet,” Larson said. “The vitamins, the minerals, everything you can get from beef is pretty miraculous. We call it the protein king because it does serve a lot of purposes such as the nutrition, the taste and everything you get out of it.
“It’s been fun to share the beef message with people and make sure they’re aware that there are over 29 lean cuts of beef that all fall into much of a heart-healthy diet,” she added.
For Larson and Sondeno, it’s all about teamwork and cooperation from Stockgrowers, a non-profit membership organization that works on behalf of Montana cattle ranchers.
“It’s definitely a team event,” Larson said. “When we talk about teamwork, obviously our main goal is to raise money for our community. Stockgrowers is now able to give away scholarships because of the money raised and we’re now able to give scholarships to kids going into the agricultural field. So we can give back to our industry that way as well.
“I think that’s a testament to our great community in that we’re able to give back in other ways as well and we have progressive thinkers that are trying to figure out ways that this will come full-circle,” Larson continued. “We want kids to go back into agriculture. We must continue to educate and for people in this lifestyle to continue to raise our food.”
Sondeno and Larson thanked the sponsors, including Sidney Livestock Center, Prairie Electric, Tri-County Implement and Seitz Insurance. They also thanked all the event sponsors.
The eighth Rockin’ Your Heart Cattlemen’s Ball will begin with a social and a beef appetizer at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Richland County Event Center.
Alison Shriver will be singing. Attendees will be seated for dinner and the live auction, followed by the band, Kyle Shobe and the Walk ‘Em Boys, who will begin performing around 8:30 p.m.