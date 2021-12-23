Today, Representative Matt Rosendale has announced his four principal nominations of Montana students applying for enrollment into the U.S. Service Academies.
Representative Rosendale called each of the four students receiving a principal nomination to congratulate them. The following students have received a principal nomination from Representative Rosendale:
Casey Garrigan, Bozeman Gallatin High School – U.S. Naval Academy
Dalton Sand, Glasgow High School – U.S. Naval Academy
Luke Kirchmayr, Lone Peak High School – U.S. Air Force Academy
Sven Stenberg, Manhattan High School – U.S. Military Academy
Students across the State of Montana who are interested in applying for a nomination from Representative Rosendale are required to submit an extensive application highlighting their academic, civic, and athletic abilities, as well as demonstrating their commitment to military service.
“I am extremely honored to announce that Casey Garrigan, Dalton Sand, Luke Kirchmayr, and Sven Stenberg will be receiving my principal nominations to U.S. Service Academies. These four students are among the best our state has to offer, and I am confident they will make Montana proud,” Representative Rosendale said. “I’m so grateful to all Montana students who applied for their eagerness to serve. I want to sincerely congratulate these four principal nominees and wish them the best as they begin a career of service.”