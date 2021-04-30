Today, Representative Rosendale, ranking member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization, participated in a roundtable discussion with veteran advocates, local and tribal organizations about the digital divide and veterans’ access to technology and telehealth services. The priority of the roundtable was to understand the perspectives from local and underserved veteran communities.
Representative Rosendale invited Mr. Thomas Parker, board member and veterans’ service liaison of Impact Montana, and Mr. Ryan Beston, director of veterans’ affairs from the Fort Peck Tribal Community to join this roundtable. Rosendale’s questions to the participants focused on their personal experiences with telehealth services and how these services can improve as a resource for their communities and rural Montana as a whole.
One-in-four rural Americans can’t connect to high-speed internet at home, and on rural tribal lands, that figure jumps to nearly seven out of ten. For Montanans, the digital divide is a persistent issue. The roundtable participants emphasized the basic technology infrastructure problems they face in communities as well as the importance of local decision-making and solutions that take into account the particular needs of individual communities.
“The federal government is allocating an unprecedented amount of money toward solving this problem, and I believe to fill in the gaps effectively we need to leverage private, federal, and state partnerships. Perhaps most importantly, local governments need to be involved in the decision-making.” Representative Rosendale said.