U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale stopped by the Sidney Herald office for a visit and to catch up on current legislation in Washington. The Maryland native and Republican has been in Montana for 20 years and currently serves as Montana’s lone representative. This will change with the next election as Montana is gaining a seat.
Matt said he started out ranching in Eastern Montana when he first arrived. “I had a friend drop off 200 pairs and I spent my days riding horses and raising cattle,” said Rosendale. Ranching was his primary job for the first eight years before being encouraged to run for political office.
He entered the state legislature in 2010 moving from state representative to state senator where he served as Senate Majority Leader. He is now serving in his first term as a U.S. Representative.
Matt is familiar with the newspaper business. His parents began a newspaper in 1963 and the first issue covered the JFK assassination. HIs father was publisher/editor and his mother sold advertisements. He said all six siblings were involved in the newspaper. “I was taking photos for the newspaper when I was 12-years-old,” said Rosendale.
While the first part of the visit was to get acquainted, Matt did have some issued he wanted to discuss.
Matt talked first bout immigration.
“We have refugees coming from Afghanistan and they have not been vetted,” said Rosendale.
He then said he has proposed legislation called the Secure America Act. According to the representative, the legislation requires congress to reassert their authority limiting the number of refugees allowed into the country. This is currently being done by the current administration.
“This is for refugees, not legal immigrants,” said Rosendale. “The next part of the legislation directs the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department to develop a thorough vetting process with which these individuals can come into our nation.”
Rosendale said the vetting process would ensure those entering will assimilate into the country and do not have alternative beliefs that would prohibit them from supporting the Constitution.
He said there are currently a number of ways people can enter the country without going through a vetting process and this legislation would stop those loopholes and require vetting for everyone entering the U.S.
According to Rosendale, the U.S. has brought in 37,000 refugees from Afghanistan on a Humanitarian Parolee Status. “They’re free to roam around the country anywhere they want to. It just so happens they’re being fed and sheltered at U.S. military bases but they can walk off any time they choose to do so.”
The legislation would also give state governors the ability to refuse or reject refugees targeted for their states.
In healthcare, Rosendale wants to expand health savings accounts and allow direct primary care to be a deductible item as part of health savings accounts.
Rosendale said he has introduced the Drug Transparency and Accountability Act. This legislation would ensure drugs being purchased by hospitals through the 340B drug program are being used properly. That program allows hospitals to purchase prescription drugs through the manufacturers at a very minimal cost. In turn the hospitals are to sell the prescription drugs to the underserved population (Medicare, Medicaid and uninsured) at reduced rates. According to Rosendale, some facilities are selling some of the discounted drugs at full price.
“There are some loopholes you could drive a semi through,” said Matt, who said the legislation would close those loopholes.
Rosendale said issues like this are the reason legislators cannot just pass legislation and move on to the next one. “You have to go back and review it. You can’t just ignore it.”
He is also working on issues that impact veterans as well. “We are currently working to make sure that the dollars received are directed to veterans’ healthcare,” said Rosendale. “There are a lot of different areas we’ve seen where software purchased has never produced any healthcare results whatsoever.”