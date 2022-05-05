Congress is getting ready to move into the appropriation season which means they will start making decisions on where to spend money. Representative Matt Rosendale told the Sidney Herald he will be focusing his requests on three items: energy, water and timber.
Rosendale visited Sidney and took the time to stop in and visit with Sidney Herald staff to talk about what's ahead in the nation's Capitol.
"Energy impacts everything that we do," Rosendale said. "I want to make sure there are no barriers in the way at the federal level to keep us from doing what we need to."
His second priority is water. He has chosen to focus on that because water resources are critically important, whether it’s for agricultural use or municiple projects. Proper investments into irrigation projects are especially vital in the Richland County region.
Timber is his third focus, as he is trying to remove litigation and put reforms in place so the state can manage its timber much better.
“It is a large part of our economy, way of life and acreage,” he said.
In regards to high fuel costs, Rosendale believes we, as Montanan’s, need to focus on production and making sure that President Joe Biden follows the law. The cost of energy is a product of the global market, and supply and demand. Domestic production of crude oil in the United States has decreased roughly two million gallons per day under the current administration.
“We’ve got to get production ramped up," Rosendale said. "The current administration claims they are back to leasing the land for oil production but this will not happen until permits are administered to begin drilling."
Another thing Rosendale believes needs to happen is elimination of problems for border crossings with Canada.
“This mandate that requires drivers to be vaccinated is absolutely absurd and needs to be eliminated,” he said.
They have determined that there have been about 16,000 drivers in the US and 22,000 drivers in Canada who are not distributing cargo back and forth across the border, which is causing supply chain problems and driving costs up. Rosendale said addressing issues with border crossings will greatly help agriculture communities.