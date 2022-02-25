Impact could be felt across the board with consumer prices Invasion of Ukraine could hit Americans at the pumpe According to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, oil prices jumped significantly immediately following Russia’s invasion of Kuwait but by the end of the day the increase amounted to about a $2 per barrel increase as prices leveled off somewhat. Likewise, gas jumped about 16 cents in some areas but those prices fell throughout the day as well. Gas prices still rose about 10 cents per gallon in one day. “Americans are already paying higher prices for their gas due to the Russian incursion as of right now,” said DeHaan. He said price increases will likely continue throughout the two weeks. Prices are expected to rise as much as 15 cents over the next two weeks. DeHaan said California’s gas prices could top the $5 mark during this time. “The national average has the potential to rise to $4 per gallon by April or May. The national average currently stands at $3.55 per gallon.” “The primary risk in this is Russia’s oil flow,” said DeHaan. “It is the second largest oil exporter globally so what happens in Russia could have an impact on what happens globally as far as energy availability,” said DeHaan. DeHaan also said prices could continue to increase depending on whether or not the situation in Ukraine escalates or there is a response to the attack. “It’ more likely there is additional risk that this will escalate into a potential for a disruption of the flow of oil from Russia,” said DeHaan. He also said it was possible Russia could use oil as a weapon. Russia has already used natural gas as a weapon last fall when they shut off shipments to Europe after a pipeline project was shut down. With gas prices rising, consumers can also expect increases across the board as transporting goods will cost more and those increases could be passed on to the customer. Also on Thursday, President Joe Biden unveiled new sanctions on Russia meant to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine. Biden called out Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion but he also acknowledged it would take time for the new measures to alter Putin’s behavior. “Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences,” Biden said. The new sanctions include export blocks on technology, a centerpiece of Biden’s approach that he said would severely limit Russia’s ability to advance its military and aerospace sector. He also applied sanctions on Russian banks and “corrupt billionaires” and their families who are close to the Kremlin. Biden also announced a new deployment of ground and air forces to NATO’s eastern flank, even as he reiterated US troops would not engage in direct conflict in Ukraine. “Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict,” he said. “Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the east.” DeHaan said the situation in Ukraine is not the only factor pushing gas prices up. As stations across the country switch to summer gasoline, which is more costly to produce, prices will likely reflect that increase as well.
Russian invasion of Ukraine could hit Americans at the pump and elsewhere
- By Mark Berryman editor@sidneyherald.com
