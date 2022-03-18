Kyler Jonnson, a seventh grader at Savage Public Schools, traveled down to Scottsdale, Arizona with his family to attend the American Sugarbeet Grower Association meeting Jan. 30 through Feb. 1.
This annual meeting was canceled last year due to COVID-19 but is meant to bring growers together and discuss the current significant issues in the industry and the 2023 Farm Bill. The theme this year was, “Together Again to Shape our Future.”
While at the meeting, Jonnson was offered a sugar beet trivia contest as he walked in and decided to give it a shot.
21 out of 24 correct questions later, he walked out with a $1,000 scholarship.
As the winner, he got to choose where the funds were donated and he chose the shop program at Savage School.
“I chose the money to go to the Savage Industrial Arts program because I think I will use shop and industrial arts for the rest of my life since I live and work on a farm,” Jonsson said.
He has wanted to be in the shop program and, “Since I was part of the first full class to “restart” the Industrial Arts program after ten years of being quiescent, I hope this donation will be used to keep the program alive and going for many years to come.”
He has come to love the program with the help of his “awesome” teacher, Riley Hagler.
Over 300 people from across the country attended these series of meetings and participated in the trivia game, but they were no match for Kyler when it came to trivia.
Jonnson grew up with agriculture as his dad owns a farm in Savage, Jonnson Farms. Here, they raise wheat, sugar beets and corn. In the summer and spring or any time when needed, he is his dad’s right hand man and helps him out.
Jonnson also gets to attend sugar beet board meetings with his dad and enjoys it. When he gets older, he wants to take over the farm and sit on the sugar beet board.
When asked what he does in his free time, he said, “I help my dad on the farm a lot and I like doing that in my free time. I also hang out with friends and play basketball in the fall.”
Shop teacher Mr. Hagler said, “Kyler is just a great kid. He always comes to class with a smile on his face and is more than willing to lend a hand whenever it’s needed. He’s confident here and he really shines.”