“Your subscription has ended” Netflix phishing campaign
Since most people are familiar with the popular streaming service, the bad guys often use Netflix as bait in phishing attacks. One recent Netflix scam starts with an email claiming that you’ve missed a payment and that your subscription has ended. You’re instructed to use the links in the email to log in to your account and fix your billing information.
The emails in this particular phishing campaign usually include misspellings and improper grammar. But if you fail to notice these clues and proceed to click the link in the email, you’re brought to a fake login page. The login page looks legitimate and so does the page where you’re told to enter your payment card details.
Don’t fall for it! Remember the following to help stay safe online:
Never click on links in an email you weren’t expecting.
When you receive an email asking you to log in to an account or online service that you use, log in to your account through your browser–not through links in the email. This way, you can ensure you’re logging into the real website.
Be wary of emails with spelling or grammar errors, especially when it supposedly came from a reputable source.