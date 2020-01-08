Post-Holiday Shopping Scam
The holiday season has come and gone, but the bad guys are here to stay. Scammers are still using holiday shopping deals to lure you in. They’re posing as popular retailers and sending dangerous emails and text messages that tell you to claim the reward points that you’ve supposedly earned with your holiday purchases.
The bad guys use logos and company colors to make the emails and text messages look legitimate. Don’t fall for it! If you click the phishing links in these emails or text messages, you are actually downloading malware to your computer or phone. This malware allows the criminals to gain access to your device; therefore, leaving your personal information at risk.
Always remember: Never click on a link that you weren’t expecting. If you receive an email from a retailer or service that you use, log in to your account through your browser (not through links in the email) to make sure it’s valid.