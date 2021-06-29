The Montana University System has awarded the prestigious Montana University System Honor Scholarship to Baylee Schlothauer of Fairview High School.
The MUS Honor Scholarship is a renewable scholarship offered by the Montana Board of Regents that waives undergraduate tuition for up to eight semesters at any campus of the Montana University System or Dawson, Flathead Valley or Miles community colleges. The scholarship’s average value is $20,000. It is the most prestigious scholarship offered centrally by the Montana University System.
Students offered this scholarship must be graduates of an accredited Montana high school with a minimum grade point average of 3.4 at the end of their seventh semester in high school, take either the ACT or SAT standardized test, meet college core requirements, and attend an eligible Montana campus.
“These scholarships are for Montana’s best and brightest and we are honored to be able to provide them,” said Clayton Christian, Commissioner of Higher Education. “We look forward to these students choosing the Montana institution of their choice and getting a great education right here in the state.”
A total of 244 scholarships have been offered statewide, the following students in your area have been offered a MUS Honor Scholarship and have given permission to print and/or distribute their names for publication. A full list is available at http://www.mus.edu/Prepare/Pay/Scholarships/MUS_Honor_Scholarship.asp.