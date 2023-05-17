Fairview school teacher Faith Oakland presented to the school board her desire to be a guidance counselor using a variance that would waive credentialing until she was trained.
The school board, upon deliberation, unanimously denied pursuing a variance upon recommendation by Superintendent Luke Kloker stating their desire for an accredited applicant.
Oakland, who has a Master’s degree in Education, teaches English at Fairview; She is enrolled at the University of Mary attaining her credentialing in school counseling.
She said it will take her two and a half years to become accredited.
“My time is best served working one-on-one with kids as a counselor and not necessarily on playground duty,” Oakland said.
“I plan on staying in Fairview until my granddaughter graduates. I left a lucrative job in North Dakota. This is where I want to be,” she said.
Superintendent of Schools for Richland County the Rev. Dr. Tim Tharp was present at the meeting and advised the board that they had until July to apply for a variance.
“Accreditation matters, but do what’s right for the kids,” he said.
Board Vice-Chairman Jason Deming said he wanted to place the right person in the right position.
“If there are qualified candidates, we owe it to our students to open the position to qualified candidates,” Deming said.
Board Trustee Marion Kittleson said she thought it would be a burden on Oakland to start a new job so soon.
“You would have a whole workload learning your new job and it would be asking a lot from you,” she said.
“If Oakland becomes a counselor, we lose an English teacher,” Kloker said.
Oakland said she hasn’t given up and is still pursuing a job as a school counselor.
In other news, the board approved a purchase of a new Suburban to be used as a student transport vehicle. The school currently has a 2012 Chevy Impala with over 100,000 as a driver education vehicle and the board will decide whether to continue using it or if they want to move the 2016 Chevy Traverse with 70,000 miles miles to serve as the new driver's education car.
The board approved to pay their membership dues and appointed personnel for the 2023-2024 school year including head coaches Morgan Mason for the girls basketball team and Ty Hurley for the boys basketball team.