English teacher Faith Oakland with the Fairview School Board

Fairview teacher Faith Oakland (standing, left) talks to the Fairview School Board on Tuesday.

 Greg Hitchcock

Fairview school teacher Faith Oakland presented to the school board her desire to be a guidance counselor using a variance that would waive credentialing until she was trained.

The school board, upon deliberation, unanimously denied pursuing a variance upon recommendation by Superintendent Luke Kloker stating their desire for an accredited applicant.



