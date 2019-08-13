Sewer and water lines are expected to be completed this week at Central School, while the new gym roof is still currently open. Crews are racing against the clock as the first day of school looms just around the corner, Sidney School Board discussed at the regular meeting Monday, Aug. 12.
The track project is also progressing, with the concrete poured and the vulcanized rubber membrane expected to be finished after Labor Day, but before the Sidney Eagle Homecoming game Friday, Sept. 13. Before the start of the game, the Lowman-Walton Dedication Ceremony will be held for the new sports complex. The new concessions stand is expected to be ready by Aug. 30.
For the upcoming 2019-20 school year, Superintendent Monte Silk said the district is expecting 46 students for K1 and 92 K2 students. Enrollment numbers for the whole district continue to climb, although Silk said he was not prepared to offer an estimate to the board at the time.
Transportation routes also saw some improvement over the summer.
“We now have the bus number and the route number exactly the same,” Silk said. “Bus 10 is the in-town special education bus. It’s not a route per se, but it is in town bussing. That’s 47,000 miles a year. The only one longer is the 61-mile per day bus route three with 75,000 [miles per year].”
The bus routes have been balanced out for a more even number of children on each bus.
“We’re down to 55-60 kids on the bus,” Silk said. “Last year we had 75 on a couple routes. It’s a better situation without having to add a route.”
Silk credited Martin Morales Sr. for his diligent work on the bus maps over the summer.
In other news:
- First day of school for Sidney students pre-K to fifth is Wednesday, Aug. 21, which is also the day for orientation for sixth and ninth grades and new students.
- The board approved the hiring of Shane Monsen as the new high school special education teacher. All 16 new teachers met Friday, Aug. 16, for an orientation.
- Petty cash accounts were set up in the amounts of $2,500 for the high school, $200 for the middle school and $200 for the district.
- Sidney School Board approved the first reading of policies for resignation, vacancies, abstentions from voting, conflict of interest, relationship defined and chart, annual goals and objectives, uniform complaint procedure, education of homeless children, sexual harassment/intimidation/misconduct, personal misconduct, reduction in force and tobacco free policy.
- A transfer of $750,000 to the InterLocal Fund was approved.
- The school board will hold a special meeting Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. to adopt the 2019-20 fiscal year budget.