A Sidney School Board meeting was held on Monday, March 9. During that meeting, some enrollment updates were provided.
“As of today, in Central Elementary School, there are 326 students and last month there were 324, Superintendent Monte Silk said. “Westside has 292; there was 289 last month. In the middle school, there are 317, 316 last month. In the high school, there are 397 with 400 last month.”
The superintendent’s report also included the announcement of some open positions, with the expectation that there may be a few more.
“The current certified staff openings prior to possible transfers include one opening in kindergarten, second grade has two, third grade has two, fourth grade has one and a library media specialist, title one teacher, has one,” Silk said.
Other open positions included bus drivers, custodians, tech assistants, special education aid, food service, middle school head football coach and high school assistant volleyball coach.
Another topic that gained a lot of traction at the brief meeting was the replacement of the Central Elementary School basketball court. One piece of the implementation plan for the court that many didn’t feel was needed was fencing.
“I would say we don’t need a fence around the court, in my opinion,” principal of Central School Sara Romo said.
Another attendee added that they already have a fence around the whole playground, deeming any extra fencing unnecessary.
Romo also added that she wouldn’t mind if they hold off laying out the basketball lines as of now.
“I know the Eagle kids have been making money and I think that is something that they would be okay with donating money, plus it gives them a sense of ownership for the basketball court as well, so I would be willing to hold off on the lines right now and work with my Eagle kids,” she said. “The main thing is getting the surface.”
It was later voted as all in favor and approved for the concrete, the basketball baskets with backboards to be installed, while the striping will be done through the Eagle Fund.
The next school board meeting will be held Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at 1001 S. Central Ave.