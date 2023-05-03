Librarian Kelsee Campbell of Central Elementary School in Sidney earned the top award for school library program of the year from The Montana Library Association at their annual conference in Billings on April 12-15.
The award was based on activities and accomplishments regarding school curriculum and library programs including:
Emphasizing professionalism, collaboration, and design of library resources that support school curriculum goals.
Leading information literacy instruction
Administrating information management systems that support student learning and school programs.
Establishing a culture of reading in the school community.
Campbell said she was surprised that she would be honored, having been at Central Elementary for only three years.
“Reading is a wonderful outlet to learn about yourself through stories. It really helps build understanding of others and the world around us,” she said.
“You really dive into a story using your imagination. It is really wonderful,” said Campbell.
Campbell is the third to fifth grade librarian at Central Elementary School.
“These grades are pivotal in education. They are learning to love to read, not just learning how to read. I created a curriculum that encouraged reading and being inclusive to all students,” she said.
Campbell said she is really happy to have made a difference in the lives of students.
“It’s a reflection about what the students are going to find a connection with reading,” she said.