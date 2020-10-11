HELENA, – The Governor’s Office of Community Service, Reach Higher Montana, and Montana Campus Compact are pleased to announce applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Youth Serve Montana Scholarship.
The Youth Serve Montana Scholarship was created to promote volunteerism among high school students. Funds are available through support from Montana Campus Compact, a network of Montana campuses committed to community service; Reach Higher Montana, a nonprofit dedicated to helping students pursue and fund post-secondary education; and the Governor’s Office of Community Service, a state agency tasked with expanding and promoting community service in Montana. The Governor’s Office of Community Service administers the scholarship funds.
“These scholarships provide an excellent pathway for students to transition from high school into college and continue their community engagement efforts,” said Andrea Vernon, Executive Director of Montana Campus Compact.
The $1,000 scholarships will be offered to 100 Montana seniors attending Montana Campus Compact member institutions next fall. Qualified applicants are graduating high school seniors who have completed at least 50 hours of volunteer service during the past year. (Due to COVID-19 restrictions and closures, the service hour requirement has been reduced from 100 to 50.)
"Now more than ever, we need engaged citizens who are committed to serving their communities,” said Kelly Cresswell, Executive Director of Reach Higher Montana. “Reach Higher Montana is honored to recognize Montana students who demonstrate this commitment through their many hours of service to others."
The Youth Serve Montana scholarship application and FAQs can be found online at serve.mt.gov.