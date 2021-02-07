HELENA — The Office of Public Instruction announced today that nomination and application forms are available for the 2022 Montana Teacher of the Year Program. Members of the public can fill out a simple form to nominate a teacher. Teachers can self-nominate by filling out an application. All current and actively teaching Montanans who are making a positive difference in the lives of students are encouraged to apply. If nominated, the OPI will reach out to the nominated teacher and ask them to fill out an application.
Nomination forms are due back to the OPI by May 14th and completed applications are due by June 18th. They can be emailed to MTTOY@mt.gov. Applications, nomination forms, and additional information can be found on the OPI’s website.
“Montana teachers are remarkable in an average year, but in the past year teachers across the board are going to extraordinary lengths to meet the needs of their students. It is crucial to celebrate these high-quality educators who promote student success,” State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen said. “I encourage all Montana communities to join me in elevating their exceptional teachers.”
Montana’s program is part of the National Teacher of the Year Program conducted by the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO), of which Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction is a member. The 2022 Montana Teacher of the Year will go on to represent Montana in the national program.
The Montana Teacher of the Year is selected by a statewide committee of diverse education, business, government, tribal, and community stakeholders. The winner will be announced during a celebration in October. Kristi Borge from Polaris is currently representing Montana as the 2021 Montana Teacher of the Year.