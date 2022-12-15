On Oct. 25, the Bainville High School journalism staff and the senior life skills class traveled to Williston to tour the Williston Herald and learn about what the employees do. The two classes split into groups and went around to different stations.
At one of the stations, the students learned about writing sports articles, and all the work that goes into it. The writers must get quotes from players, coaches and even parents. Writers have to make sure when they write an article that they don’t take sides, or else people will come after them. Writers have to make sure that they keep things positive, even if the teams that they’re writing for are losing.
The students also learned about advertising — and that there’s two parts to it. There are the fun parts, and then there are the not-so-fun parts. The advertisers travel around Williston to see if people would like to put their ads in the paper — that’s the fun part. A not-so-fun part are the black-and-white ads. There’s not much detail that goes into those ads, but there’s a lot of them. These ads can be for finding jobs and houses that are for sale. The students got to learn about how much an ad is, and that it can be very expensive.
Did you know that the Williston Herald has every newspaper that they have ever published? Well, they do.
The Williston Herald used to print the paper right there in Williston. They still have all the old machines they used, but they don’t print in Williston anymore. Instead, they print in Minot, ND.
After that, the writers talked about how they got their papers delivered to them and the delivery process.
After all the students went through each different station, they all met back up in the main part of the building. The employees asked what station was the students’ favorite, and most people said the sports.
When everything was done, the students got back on the bus and went out to eat. Some got Dairy Queen and others got Hardees. Bronc said that the trip was a great experience and he would recommend it to other kids.