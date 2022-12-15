Bainville High School visits the Williston Herald

Bainville students and Williston Herald staff pose in front of the graffiti wall after the field trip

 Heather Mayer | Williston Herald

Editor's Note

We had a blast entertaining and teaching the Bainville kids all about the ins and outs of how we get six newspapers out per week; three in Williston, two in Sidney and our Plains Reporter product. 

A personal favorite moment of mine was seeing the awestruck faces when I brought them into the archive room - that's a lot of history! 

Thank you, Mr. Powell, for coordinating the trip and to the students for being such fun guests.

On Oct. 25, the Bainville High School journalism staff and the senior life skills class traveled to Williston to tour the Williston Herald and learn about what the employees do. The two classes split into groups and went around to different stations.

At one of the stations, the students learned about writing sports articles, and all the work that goes into it. The writers must get quotes from players, coaches and even parents. Writers have to make sure when they write an article that they don’t take sides, or else people will come after them. Writers have to make sure that they keep things positive, even if the teams that they’re writing for are losing.



