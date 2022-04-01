The 2022 Academic All-Stars Banquet, hosted by the Sidney Herald with the help of Sidney Moose Lodge volunteers had roughly 100 guests in attendance to honor students who were selected.
The banquet was held on the evening of March 29 with 27 students being honored from Sidney High School, Fairview School, Lambert School, Sidney Middle School, West Side Elementary, Central Elementary, East Fairview School and Home School.
Sidney Herald Publisher Clarise Touhey opened the banquet by giving an introduction and an invitation to the meal.
During the seating and meal, Corey Cantrell with Kickin’ It Entertainment played music and his screen was used for the powerpoint presentation.
The Moose Lodge volunteers served a meal consisting of a hot roast sandwich, vegetables, chips, macaroni and cheese, a desert bar and lemonade, coffee or water to drink.
Touhey then introduced the citizen of the year, Megan Coryell, who spoke about her journey from being raised in Glendive and moving to Sidney. In her speech, Coryell said even though the schools were rivals growing up, “I think I’ve earned my Eagle wings.”
Coryell then accepted her award and watched the rest of the program with family members who were also in attendance.
Sean Dodds offered his time to MC the event, announcing the names of the honorees and giving a brief introduction to them as they crossed the stage, pausing for a photo holding their certificate of achievement. The room was filled with laughter and applause as the unique answers each student had came across the big screen.
In closing, Touhey thanked everyone for attending and congratulated the nominees once again.
After the conclusion of the banquet she said, “The Academic All Star event was a wonderful night filled with parents, grandparents and siblings cheering on all of the 2022 honorees. It is so rewarding to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of our youth and future leaders.”