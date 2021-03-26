ASTEINBEISSER 3-28-21

Amiya Steinbeisser is the Sidney Middle School March student of the month.  Amiya is a hardworking student. She strives to be Safe, Responsible, and Respectful in order to be an awesome learner. She is dedicated and works hard at everything she does. Not only is Amiya respectful to all her teachers, but she is true and genuine to other students. It has been an absolute pleasure having Amiya at the middle school. Over the years, Amiya has been involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, youth group, and 4-H. We look forward to seeing her grow and succeed in the future.

