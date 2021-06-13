Montana State University awarded 1,897 undergraduate degrees during its 134th spring commencement ceremonies held May 1 at Bobcat Stadium.
Students with two asterisks after their names (**) graduated with highest honors. To graduate with highest honors, undergraduate students must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.7. Undergraduate students graduating with honors have a single asterisk (*) after their names. To qualify for graduation with honors, students must possess a cumulative grade point average between 3.25 and 3.69. This list was current as of May 27 and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.
Graduating from this area were: Joseph Bawden** of Culbertson; Parker Jensen* of Fairview; Tom Barnick, Hannah Bogar*, Katrielle Carney** and Ryann Smelser of Glendive; Tea Thiessen* of Lambert; James Brower and Taylor Searer of Savage; and Jordan Baxter*, Justin Candee**, Mateya Coffman**, Dylan Johnson, Sierra Osborne and Madison Thiessen** of Sidney.