North Dakota State University has released the Spring 2022 dean’s list and many local students are listed.

These students who have earned this academic honor are among the 3,330 students who attend NDSU.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least twelve class credits and earn a 3.50 GPA or higher.

Area students and their major are as follows.

Sidney, Mont.

Peyton Beyerle: Civil Engineering, Yarenci Gonzalez: Radiologic Sciences, Michelle Stagl: Biological Sciences and Tierrany A. Trudell: Nursing.

Westby, Mont.

Katie Nielsen: Exercise Science.

Plentywood, Mont.

Emilee Eggen: Business Administration.



