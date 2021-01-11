BOZEMAN — When Shanell Sinclair came to Bozeman last summer for an internship at Montana State University, she didn't know yet that she would stay to pursue a bachelor's in mechanical engineering. But she was uniquely prepared to search out and find the community of mentors and peers who would seal her decision and support her academic career.
Previously, in what started as a research project at Blackfeet Community College in Browning, Sinclair studied how American Indian students navigate their university experiences, interviewing 14 students at MSU, Dartmouth College, Stanford University and elsewhere. She wanted to explain why some students succeeded academically despite hardships — including one she said is common for Native students: the jarring and often alienating experience of moving to campuses bustling with individuals after growing up in the closely knit communities of Montana's rural reservations. The study was published online in November in the Tribal College Journal of American Indian Higher Education.
"The common factor was that these students had a little piece of home at their university," said Sinclair, a member of the Blackfeet Tribe. "They were able to build their own version of community," including by connecting with other American Indian students and at least one supportive mentor or adviser.
After completing her associate degree in engineering in Browning and visiting NASA's Johnson Space Center as part of a program that introduced her to computer programming, Sinclair chose the MSU internship with the Montana Space Grant Consortium as a way to advance her interest in aerospace. She was one of a dozen participants in MSU's summer BOREALIS program, where students learn technical skills and teamwork by making and flying high-altitude balloon experiments that reach the edge of outer space.
"I loved the environment and the people," said Sinclair, who designed, built and programmed a device that helped monitor the balloon's orientation during flight. The experience with BOREALIS, she said, clinched her decision to pursue an engineering degree at MSU. She transferred to MSU in August as a junior.
Angela Des Jardins, director of the Montana Space Grant Consortium and assistant research professor in the Department of Physics in MSU's College of Letters and Science, said that fostering a sense of community and mentorship is a high priority for the program. "We really want to do everything we can to support students who are coming to us from a variety of backgrounds around the state," she said.
Des Jardins noted that Sinclair had extra challenges in joining BOREALIS, including relocating her family to Bozeman. "Despite all that, she was really engaged and totally involved in learning everything she could."
Sinclair also got involved with MSU's American Indian Council, where she connected with peers who help support each other. "With AIC and BOREALIS, I feel like I have a family here," she said. "I have these people like Angela who I can go to and talk about anything."
She needed that more than she imagined, she said, when the fall got off to a rocky start. Her grandmother died from COVID-19 shortly before classes began, and her family's income was interrupted while getting settled in Bozeman. MSU's Empower program, which is housed in the Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering and supports underrepresented minorities and women in engineering and other STEM fields, helped cover the cost of her books in cooperation with MSU's American Indian/Alaska Native Student Success Services. Empower adviser Maria Velazquez helped her navigate her first semester, she said. Meanwhile, she joined MSU's student chapter of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society.
With minors in aerospace and mechatronics on top of her major in mechanical engineering, Sinclair hopes to acquire versatile skills sought by the aerospace industry or a related field, she said. Knowing that challenging classes will test her perseverance, she keeps in mind the research paper she wrote before finding her way to MSU.
