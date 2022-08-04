As August rolls around, summer break for students is coming to an end and the new school year is in sight. Here is a list of available school supplies for local schools.
Sidney Public Schools
Central Elementary
Third grade
- Colored Pencils, Box(es)
- Ruler 12" Standard/Metric
- Pencil Bag/Pouch, (Pencil Bag), Zippered, or Box
- Package(s) of Cap Erasers
- Box(es) of Reclosable Storage Bags, Quart Size, (Last names starting with A—L)
- Box(es) of Reclosable Storage Bags, Gallon Size, (Last names starting with M—Z)
- 2 Erasers, Large
- 2 Glue Stick, Large (22g)
- #2 Yellow/Wood Pencils Sharpened with Erasers, 24 Pack
- Scissors, Pair
- Glue Bottle
- Crayons, 24 Count
- Earbuds
- 2 Box(es) of Kleenex® Brand Facial Tissues, large
- 2 Pocket Folders
- Backpack
- Gym Shoes/Tennis Shoes/Sneakers
Fourth Grade
- School Supply Box / Pencil Box (Plastic)
- 2 Highlighters
- Thick Spiral Notebook Wide Ruled
- Mechanical Pencils, or Standard Pencils
- Box(es) of Crayons
- 4 Glue Sticks, big
- 4 Dry Erase Markers, (any size)
- 2 Pens, Red
- Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (bleach free), Canister(s)
- Package(s) of Loose Leaf/Filler Paper, Wide Ruled
- (Loose Leaf)
- Scissors
- Pair
- Eraser(s), Pink, big
- Package(s) of Cap Erasers
- Box(es) of Kleenex® Brand Facial Tissues
- 1 Backpack
- 1 Gym Shoes/Tennis Shoes/Sneakers, to be kept at the school
Fifth Grade
- 3 Pocket Folders
- Eraser(s), Pink
- 3 Glue Stick, Large (22g)
- Pocket Folders
- 2-pocket, (for Music)
- Ruler 12" Standard/Metric
- Box(es) of #2 Pencils
- (Mechanical or Standard)
- Box(es) of Reclosable Storage Bags, Snack Size
- Box(es) of Reclosable Storage Bags, Sandwich Size
- (or Gallon Size)
- 2 Spiral Notebook Wide Ruled
- (2-3 pieces)
- Scissors, Pair, Adult Size
- Box(es) of Kleenex® Brand Facial Tissues, Large
- Pencil Bag/Pouch, (Pencil Bag), Zippered, or Box
- Colored Pencils, Box(es)
- Markers, Box(es)
- Scissors, Pair
- Dry Erase Markers
- 2 Pens, Assorted Colors, (2 or 3 pieces)
- 1" 3-Ring Binder
- Backpack
- Gym Shoes/Tennis Shoes/Sneakers, (Gym Shoes), to be kept at the school
West Side Elementary
K1
- 3 large glue sticks (Elmer's Purple)
- 2 boxes of crayons (8)
- 2 large boxes of Kleenex
- playdough-5 pack
- 3 packages of baby wipe refills (used to clean hands)
- 1 LARGE backpack
- tennis shoes for PE (please make sure they know how to tie before buying shoes with laces)
- a waterbottle with student's name on it
- snacks for 22-30 students
- 1-4 pack of Dry Erase Markers: fine-any color
Wish List Items:
- playdough shapes, letters, numbers, cutters
- twistable crayons
- twistable colored pencils
- 4 highlighters-any colors
- Crayola Broadline markers
Kindergarten Supply List
- 3 glue sticks
- 2 boxes of crayons (8 preferred)
- 2 large box of Kleenex
- 3 packages of baby wipe refills (used to clean hands)
- 1 LARGE backpack
- tennis shoes for PE (please make sure they know how to tie before buying shoes with laces)
- a waterbottle with student's name on it
- snack for 22 students
- 1-4 pack of Dry Erase Markers-any color
- bag of dry beans
Wish List Items:
- twistable crayons
- twistable colored pencils
- 4 highlighters-any colors
- Crayola fine tipped markers
- Crayola Broadline markers
- Play-Doh~5 pack
First Grade Supply List
- school pencil box
- 2 large pink erasers
- 1 box of 24 crayons
- 2 large boxes of Kleenex
- 1 pair of scissors
- 24 -# 2 pencils (NO FANCY ONES)
- 24 non-perishable snacks
- 6 large glue sticks
- 1 package colored markers
- 1 pair of tennis shoes for PE
- 1 blue, yellow, pink & green highlighter
- Water bottle with the student's name on it
Last Name begins with:
- A-E 1 gallon-size ziplock bags
- F-J small paper plates
- K-O plain large paper plates
- P-S box quart size ziplock bags
- T-Z 1 box sandwich size ziplock bags
Second Grade Supply List
- 1 pair of scissors
- 1 box of 24 crayons
- 1 pkg. colored pencils
- 3 large erasers
- 4 large glue sticks
- Hand Sanitizer
- pencil box (no larger than 5x8)
- 2 large boxes Kleenex
- 1 bottle Elmer’s glue
- 70 page wide rule spiral notebook
- 1 pocket folder
- 12 inch ruler with Standard & Metric (not bendable)
- 1 Wide Rule Composition Notebook
- 1 PK multi-color highlighters
- 12-24 sharpened pencils
- 1 pair of tennis shoes for PE to be kept at school
- 1 – 4PK of Dry Erase Markers
- Water bottle with the student's name on it
- earbuds or headphones
- water colors
- back pack
Fairview
Pre-School: Rylie Olson
- One box of 16 or 24 crayons
- Four glue sticks
- Pencil bag
- Paint shirt
- Extra clothes in a Ziploc bag with the student’s name including socks, underwear, shirt and pants.
Kindergarten: Trina Holst
- One package #2 pencils
- One box 24 crayons (with student’s name)
- Four large glue sticks
- One big pink eraser
- One box of snack crackers
- Backpack
- Small blanket and pillow
- Velcro P.E. shoes and extra socks to leave at school
- One container of Clorox wipes
- Scissors
- Headphones
- One box Kleenex tissue
First Grade: Kayla Scebenski
- Two highlighters
- Four black dry erase markers
- One box of 24 Crayons
- 24 #2 sharpened pencils with erasers (with student’s name labeled)
- Headphones (No “L” shaped, only straight headjack)
- Six large glue sticks
- One bottle Elmers glue
- Scissors
- Two big pink erasers
- Two zippered supply pouches
- One box tissues
- One box of wet wipes
Second Grade: Heiderose Barth
- One box #2 pencils
- Four black dry erase markers
- Two highlighters
- Two big pink erasers or pencil cap erasers
- One box of 24 Crayons
- School supply box or pouch
- Six large glue sticks
- One bottle liquid glue
- Scissors
- One wide-ruled spiral bound notebook
- Three large boxes of tissues
- One container of Clorox wipes
- Old paint shirt
- Headphones (not earbuds)
- P.E. shoes and an extra pair of socks to leave at the school
Third Grade: Wendi Taylor
- Three glue sticks
- One box of Crayons
- Three packages of #2 pencils (no mechanical pencils)
- Erasers
- Scissors
- Two spiral notebooks (8.5” x 11”)
- Two boxes of Kleenex
- One pencil box
- One box colored pencils
- One black or red pen
- Backpack
- Headphones
- P.E. shoes and an extra pair of socks to leave at the school
Fourth Grade: Andrea Mindt
- #2 pencils
- Two rubber erasers
- One highlighter
- One permanent marker
- Four dry erase markers
- Colored pencils or markers
- Two glue sticks
- Scissors
- Ruler
- Pencil box or bag
- Three pocket folders
- One take home folder
- One three subject notebook
- Two boxes of Kleenex
- Backpack
- P.E. shoes and an extra pair of socks to leave at the school
- OPTIONAL: Headphones, computer mouse and clorox wipes
Fifth Grade
- Headphones
- 12 wooden pencils (no mechanical pencils)
- Pencil top erasers
- Pencil box (no pencil bag)
- Scissors
- Ruler
- Four small pointed (preferred) dry erase markers
- One bottle of Elmer's glue
- Four glue sticks
- Crayons
- Two highlighters
- Two notebooks
- One 1” binder with dividers and loose leaf paper
- Two boxes of Kleenex
- P.E. shoes
- BAND: Instrument, reeds for instrument if playing a woodwind, valve oil if playing a brass, Standard of Excellence (online purchase), #2 pencils.
Grades 6-8 Junior High
- Science: Two composition notebooks, colored pencils, pencils and pens, scissors, headphones/earbuds.
- Math: Pencils, scientific calculator, three ring binder, notebook.
- English: Notecards, pencils, colored pencils, three ring binder filled with paper, highlighters, two composition notebooks.
- Social Studies: Notebook, #2 pencils, binder with loose leaf paper, pens, colored pencils.
- Technology: Earbuds/headphones, flash drive.
- Family Consumer Sciences: Seventh grade - $10 for pillow project supplies, Eighth grade - 1.5 yards of heavy fabric for apron and thread to match the fabric.
- Reading: Notebook, pencils, headphones/earbuds
- Art: Scissors, #2 pencils, colored pencils, two blank sketchbooks.
- Grade 8 MT History: One three ring binder with dividers, pencils, pens, highlighters.
- P.E.: Non-marking shoes to leave at the school, plain blue, gray or black shirt, blue or black shorts, hair tie, socks, towel and deodorant.
High School:
- Grades 11/12 English- career planning: #2 pencils and pens.
- American History/Civics: One three ring binder, pencils, pens, highlighters.
- Algebra/Calculus: 1.5” three ring binder, loose leaf paper, scientific calculator, pencils.
- Grades 9-12 band: Instrument, reeds or valve oil, #2 pencils.
- Physical/Chemistry/Physics Sciences: Pocket folder, pencils, pens, highlighters, scientific calculator, notebook, loose leaf paper.
- 9-12 Art: Scissors, #2 pencils, Prisma colored pencils, Uni Pin Fineliner Drawing pens (set of 6 .03-.08mm).
- World Affairs/Geography/World History/Psychology: Pencils, pens, notebook, highlighters.
- Biology: Colored pencils, two composition notebooks, pencils/pens, extra large book cover.
- Grades 9/10 English: Pencils, pens, colored pencils, notebook.
- Technology: Headphones/earbuds.
NOTICE: *All supplies must have student’s name in permanent marker*
Rau Elementary
Kindergarten
- PE shoes
- Backpack
- Change of clothes (in case of accident)
- Purple-to-clear glue sticks
First Grade
- PE Shoes
- Backpack
- Crayola crayons, 12 pack
- Crayola classic markers, 10 pack
- Safety scissors
- Box of pencils
- Large eraser
- 1 Yellow folder
- 1 Red folder
- Glue stick
- Bag for markers
- Bag for crayons
Second Grade
- PE Shoes
- Backpack
- Crayons, 24 pack
- Markers, 10 pack
- Colored pencils
- Scissors
- #2 Pencils
- Glue stick
- Large eraser
- 2 notebooks
- 2 folders
- Pencil bag or box
- Pencil sharpener
Third grade
- PE shoes
- Backpack
- Crayons, 24 pack
- Markers, 10 pack
- Colored pencils
- Scissors
- #2 Pencils
- Glue stick
- Large eraser
- 2 notebooks
- 2 folders
- Pencil bag or box
- Pencil sharpener
- 1-inch under
Fourth Grade
- PE shoes
- Backpack
- 3 college rule spiral notebooks
- Markers
- Crayons
- Colored pencils
- 1 highlighter
- Pencil bag
- 3 glue sticks
- Box of pencils
- Erasers
- Scissors
- 3 folders
- 2 pens different colors
Fifth & Sixth Grade
- PE shoes
- PE Clothes (optional)
- 6 spiral notebooks
- 1 composition notebook
- Markers
- Crayons
- Pencils
- Colored pencils
- 1 highlighter
- Pencil bag
- Glue stick
- Eraser
- Scissors
- 6 folders