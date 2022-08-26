When a passionate and willing heart meets a need, it gets noticed.
As many have heard by now, a local teacher has received the Montana Statehood Centennial Bell History Teacher of the Year award. It may have been a yearly award but this local teacher has been making a great impact on the children of this community for quite awhile.
April Wills is a 5th grade teacher from Bainville, Montana. Wills is not only a 5th grade teacher but also a part of many other activities within the community and her school. From coaching volleyball and track within her teaching career to being deeply involved with several other organizations centered around personal growth and the growth of other leaders around the community.
After speaking with Wills, it’s mind blowing to find out that teaching was not her first career choice.
“Deep inside there was always this pull to teach but that’s not where I started,” Wills told the Sidney Herald.
“I actually began college going after a degree in law. I was always really into all the criminal justice shows & had just made my mind up, that’s what I wanted to do,” Wills said.
Wills did go after that law degree but while attending one of her classes at the University of Montana, she had a professor unknowingly awaken something in her heart.
“One day during a normal discussion session in class we were on the topic of school policies. My professor made a comment stating, 'None of this matters if we don’t have good teachers. We need quality educators & the support for them for any of these policies to make a difference.' At that very moment, I got up, walked out & went straight to the office to enroll in the education program.”
Giggling, Wills said people still can’t believe she really just walked right out.
Though Wills had a little trouble at the beginning, mostly with the fact she was doing all of this without any roads paved for her, as she is the first in her family to complete a four year college degree, all the hard work she had put in for her political science major degree was not transferable. Wills had to start from scratch.
“It was a lot of hard work,” Wills said, “but it was worth it. I had my children during college & really didn’t take any breaks just because I wanted to finish and really start making some kind of difference."
After a winding road of adventures that led to Bainville, there is no doubt she is right where she is supposed to be. The award only proves her hard work and dedication to her students and many others in the community.
“I could probably be a pretty good journalist because I just love to hear people's hearts and the stories they have to tell," she added.
It’s a passion she pours into her students as well, and it has opened the doors for students to dig deeper into local history and the people and families that have built the state of Montana.
Examples of the projects that have brought attention to Wills are assignments where students pick a famous Montanan and film what they think their life would have been like.
“One student decided to be Evel Knievel because he also loved to ride his dirt bike and even dressed up as him. It was so fun to watch,” Wills said.
Her students have not only studied famous Montanans, but homesteaders, local native tribes and so much more in terms of Montana history. Wills has even collaborated with some of the high school teachers to have their students partner with her students for these fun and interesting historical projects.
This teacher is on fire. Not even a global pandemic could stop her. Instead, Wills took it as a growth lesson and truly utilized all avenues to continue informative and important projects for her students.
“Zoom meetings and interviews had started to really get big during the pandemic so we just started asking for class zoom interviews with some of the locals we were researching,” Wills said. “It was great and we ended up having great success with those zoom interviews.”
Just a few moments spent with this Bainville teacher can spark something inside of anyone to go make a difference and learn a little more about the beautiful state of Montana. Her passion for helping students make a difference in their community and having appreciation for those who have cultivated this great state into what it is today, is what helps bring wonderful change where it’s needed and grow wonderful adults. That passion is what got her acknowledged for such an award and rightly so.