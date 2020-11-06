The Board of Public Education approved review timelines for Chapter 55 (Accreditation Rules) and Chapter 57 (Licensing Rules) unanimously at their November meeting yesterday at the request of Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. The Board previously approved the timeline for Chapter 58 (Educator Preparation Programs) at their September meeting.
“Now more than ever, Montana families and educators need flexibility so that students can focus on learning and teachers can focus on teaching,” Superintendent Arntzen said Friday. “I have been advocating for a review of these Administrative Rules since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am glad that the Board has moved forward with these recommendations. We must work together to find long-term solutions to these issues in accreditation and licensure.”
Chapter 57 is scheduled to be completed by the close of the 2021 year with a targeted implementation date of January 2022. Chapter 55 research work will begin in December with an anticipated implementation date of July 2023.
Under the direction of Superintendent Arntzen to build collaborative opportunities with the Board, Deputy Superintendent Sharyl Allen invited Board Chair Schottle to involve any Board members she saw fit to be on the different teams that will work on the chapters. Tammy Lacey, Vice-Chair of the Board and chair of its licensing committee volunteered to participate on the licensing team.
As this important work moves forward, the Office of Public Instruction will seek involvement from the public to include: students, parents, and educators along with representatives from various education associations and community partners.