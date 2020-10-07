Big Sky Motors of Glendive surprised a group of lucky first grade students with some puppies. Actually, they're better than puppies. They're stuffed toys that can be cuddled.
Seems like a natural fit: Buicks and Chevys, families and puppies that never bark or demand you stop for a... break.
HKT Big Sky Motors sponsored the annual Learning With Lucky program at West Fairview School, according to Janine Danielson. The devoted teacher provided the pics of this year's lucky puppy recipients.
Kayla Rivas of HKT presented the puppies virtually (via video monitor) to "some very excited first graders," Danielson wrote.
We're glad she did. Judging from the pics, the kids look happy, too.
For more information on the program, visit www.learningwithlucky.net