Members of the Central Elementary’s SOAR program and the SHS Robotics team have been working 2-3 days per week for roughly one month on building robotic hands.
The students have built three hands and are working now to learn how to program and code the BCI (Brain Computer Interface) headpiece which can be used to control the movement of the hands, along with a remote.
The students will program the hands to do different activities and will work to understand how technology and the brain work together to move the hands. The BCI application is what the students are most excited to learn and experience.
The program is working on six units this year. Unit one is completed and currently, the students are working on unit two. The units are as follows:
Unit 1 Enter the World of BCI: Understand and set up your BCI Units
Unit 2: Neurotech Fundamentals: Understand the brain, brainwaves and BCI algorithms
Unit 3 Neurofeedback Exploration: Use technology to measure what engages and relaxes you
Unit 4 Brain Device Control: Control lights, motors, sound and prosthetics with your brain
Unit 5 Ethics and Impact: Understand the ethical and societal impacts of Brain Computer Interface technology.
Unit 6 BCI Design Thinking: Create your own BCI applications with design thinking
Students in the SOAR program were selected based on their national and state testing scores. These students have scored in the top 90% consistently in their grade level.
Members of 4th grade SOAR are Max Kleinke, Sara King, Aiden Sifers, Kate Unruh, Nathan Nguewoun and Kynley Ligon. Teaching the fourth grade SOAR program is Megan Coryell.
Members of the SHS Robotics team include Max Nicholson, Tyler Olson and Mikael Savage.