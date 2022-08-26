Isla rasmussen and Bristol Lee pose next to Central School's new book vending machine. If you would like to help fill the book vending machine, please reach out to Central School for further details. The phone number is 406-433-4080 or email sromo@sidneyps.com.
Sara Romo is excited about a new book vending machine.
The first thing those walking into Central School are likely to see is a TV screen with a giant “Welcome to Central School” message. But the next thing they might notice is a new book vending machine.
Kids can earn gold tokens for positive behavior and will be able to come down and pick out their book of choice.
”It’s purpose is to promote reading with our students in a fun and positive way," Principal Sara Romotold the Sidney Herald. "Our goal is to have every student be able to use the book vending machine this year."
The book machine was a vision with the Montana Tiered System of Support (formally known as MBI) - or MTSS. Important support for it came from the Eagle Foundation, community donations, and a shirt fundraiser, which helped the school to buy the vending machine.
If you would like to help fill the book vending machine, please reach out to Central School for further details. The phone number is 406-433-4080 or email sromo@sidneyps.com.