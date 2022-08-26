Purchase Access

The first thing those walking into Central School are likely to see is a TV screen with a giant “Welcome to Central School” message. But the next thing they might notice is a new book vending machine.

Kids can earn gold tokens for positive behavior and will be able to come down and pick out their book of choice.



