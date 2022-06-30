The Board 1900 series, emergency board policies adopted and utilized during COVID-19, are now being terminated after permanently adopting all the necessary policies and making the changes needed.
Each month, a meeting of the Sidney School Board is held to discuss the agenda of the school district. The June meeting was held on June 6 and has not been approved as of yet. The present Trustees were David Seitz, Randy Iversen, Kelly Dey, Josh McGahan and Alex Villegas. Others, including the Superintendent and principals were also in attendance.
First on the agenda was the Consent Agenda. The May regular and reorganization meeting minutes along with the associated student body information minutes were approved. The Montana Cooperative Services Agreement and the Montana Quality Educator Cooperative Membership were reviewed, along with the Big Sky Therapy Associates and Consulting memorandum discussed.
Three summer groundskeepers were hired: Seth Beyerle, Braylon DiFonzo and Braden Harris. Shawna Jasin, Amaiyah Kirn, Ariah McShane-Rang and Victor Piedra were hired as summer custodial staff.
Next was the Discussion/Action Agenda. During this, the Continuing Education Grants were approved. Receiving these grants are Hailey Buxbaum, Melissa Damm, Kim Youngquist, Cheyenne Ryan, Karen Pollari and the first alternate, Kelsee Campbell.
The termination of the board policy 1900 series was approved and the agenda moved onto the Bus Barn remodeling project. The quote received from Top Gunz Flooring to replace the current tile is $7,071, but Trustees requested a quote from Rimrock Abbey Carpet and Floor. It was approved to cap the budget at $7,071.
There was a recommendation to allow eighth grade students to participate in high school golf, cross country, volleyball, wrestling, boys and girls basketball, track, softball and baseball; however, speech, drama and debate is not eligible to utilize eighth graders per MHSA rules. This recommendation was approved.
The first reading of the 2022-2023 student handbooks occurred, with changes being made in the high school, middle school, Central School and West Side School and these adjustments were approved.
Under additional information, Villegas asked if the four-day school week has caused a decrease in discipline referrals, and it was determined that it has. Mr. Barnhart stated that the government is considering extending free meals for all students through September of 2023 due to the economic downturn and that a decision should be made shortly.
Topics for the next agenda include a second reading of Board Policies 3416F-3, a second reading of the 2022-23 student handbook changes and property and liability insurance bids. No further business was to come and the meeting was adjourned.
For full meeting minutes, visit sidneyps.com.