The U.S. Department of Education has approved the Office of Public Instruction’s waiver request to grant flexibilities to Montana’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) after school programs due to COVID-19.
“I want to thank the Department for giving Montana students, families, and after-school programs the flexibility that they need to serve students in these uncertain times,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said Tuesday. “Montana’s after-school program partnerships are more important now than ever. They serve the additional academic, social, and mental health needs of our students. They also ensure parents have a safe place for their children outside of school hours which supports working families.”
Specifically, this waiver is designed to help students participating in 21st CCLC better engage in remote learning during regular school hours. The waiver is available for the 2020-2021 school year. Montana’s 21st CCLC will be able to provide a safe space for students to continue their remote education through COVID-19. This waiver will allow programs to continue supporting the regular school day by providing additional academic support, social-emotional learning, enrichment activities, and relationship building.
The 21st CCLC provides funds to local districts and community-based organizations through a competitive grant process. Awards must be for $50,000 or more and will be 5 years in duration. The 21st CCLC provides opportunities for academic enrichment during non-school hours (before-school, after-school, and summer) in a community learning center environment. Services reinforce and complement regular academic programs and offer literacy and educational development to students and families.
There are currently 29 grantees and 91 centers operating across the state. You can learn more about the 21st CCLC programs here.