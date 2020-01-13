Last January, Sidney Area Dollars for Scholars Board, along with high school students, spent two nights calling the community for financial support for the scholarship fund for graduating seniors. The total collected was $15,739, which allowed Dollars for Scholars to offer 33 scholarships to the class of 2019. We would like to thank the community of Sidney for their generous support.
The 2020 phonathon is Jan. 20- 21, from 5-8 p.m.. Dan Hart and the SHS National Honor Society are organizing this event.