Sidney High School's Homecoming Royal Court for 2020 consists of Ali Merritt, Tate Wieferich, Hadley Garsjo, Riley Waters, Trista Hovde, Jaxson Franklin, Brooke Morrill, Boston Peters, Liliana Johnson and Jordan Darby. Hadley and Jordan (pictured) are this year's queen and king, respectively. See page 12 for additional photos of the SHS Homecoming parade.
