Brad Tveit, Chairman of the Fairview Board of Trustees, opened the meeting at 7:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Fairview School board room.
Members present in person included Tveit, Jason Demming and Josh Johnson. Ron Kopp attended virtually. Marion Kittleson was absent.
In old business, the Alternative Project Delivery Contract was discussed, and it was concluded that the band room project would take precedence over the cafeteria and concessions area, so a motion was made and approved to move forward with the band room project. The committee for this project includes Tveit, Johnson and Luke Kloker.
In new business, the Alternative Project Delivery Contract brought forward the idea for the HVAC system for the south gymnasium to utilize the existing boiler system and replace the two existing air handlers in the south gym. These new units would utilize existing hot water for heat and have remote A/C units on the roof. A similar system would be used in the cafetiera for heating and cooling.
Kopp made the motion to approve and all members voted in favor. The appointed committee includes Tveit, Johnson and Kloker.
The following tenured teachers were recommended for hiring for the 2022-2023 school year: Melissa Gackle, Tonya Garsjo, Jim Hardy, Kodi Hoffmann, Angela Hopes, Trina Holst, Katie Hurley, Faith Oakland, Cole Olson, Angela Pierce, Tracy Savage, AnnDee Taylor, Josh Taylor, Wendi Taylor, Beth Thomson, Brandy Spitzer-Tjelde and Karen Watts.
Deming made the motion to hire and all members present voted in favor.
Derek Gackle was recommended for hire as the high school head football coach and Angie Hopes was recommended for the high school head volleyball coach for the 2022-2023 school year. Deming made a motion to approve and all present members voted in favor.
Spring enrollment numbers include 120 students in the high school and 161 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. This count is up from the fall count in both schools.
Kloker shared the third quarter oil report and concluded that the certified staff bonus will most likely meet the cap next quarter.
The boy’s basketball state tournament details were discussed in case a Fairview team qualified.
Thompson gave the elementary principal’s report and the details are as follows: a goal for the next school year is to have a blended report card with percentages and standards listed.
The gifted and talented program will be working with robotics and coding. The students involved had to score advanced in the math and reading section of Fast Bridge and score above grade level in Star math and reading.
The Early Lit committee and Family Game Night was discussed, as well as the annual Tournament of Books.
During the athletics report given by Thompson, congratulations were given to the Speech and Drama team as they won first place at the state meet. District tournament plans were discussed.
The junior high and high school principal’s report was given by Mr. Skinner.
Skinner and Garsjo are working to implement Second Step, a social emotional learning program. Timing is being discussed. Another program coming back is the Lunch and Learn program and the credit recovery program.
Congratulations were given to the junior high music festival participants as all solos received high honors.
Academic Olympics will be held on March 23 for high school and April 6 for junior high.
Policy updates approved include: 4120, 4125, 4210, 4301, 4310, 4313, 4316, 4330, 4330P, 4330F, 4340, 4600 and policy 4550 is being clarified before approval.
The meeting was closed at 11:47 p.m.