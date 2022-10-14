Fairview High School graduate Evan Kalligher has been accepted as part of the Hilleman Scholars Program, a prestigious program that selected 58 high school graduates from across the state this year. The Hilleman Scholars Program has been providing financial assistance and support to MSU Bozeman students based on academic achievement, leadership and career potential since 2016 in honor of Maurice Hilleman.
Hilleman grew up on a farm near Miles City and had plans to work at a department store until his brother told him that Montana State College (MSU Bozeman) had scholarships available. After graduating in 1941, he went on to develop more than 40 vaccines and save millions of lives worldwide. Hilleman developed nine of the 14 vaccinations commonly given to children. The scholarship program was born as a way to honor Hilleman and all his contributions.
Kalligher sat for an interview with the Sidney Herald to tell all about being a Hilleman Scholar.
Q: Part of the application process for the Hilleman Scholar Program requires evidence of leadership and career potential. How have you demonstrated those?
I demonstrated my leadership ability as the Assistant Manager of Subway and as a Boy Scout. I was Patrol Leader in the Boy Scouts for four or five years before I turned 18.
Career potential… I have utilized what I’ve been given in life to get where I am today and I think that has a lot to do with it. I act on what other people don’t always act on.
Q: What does being a Hilleman Scholar mean to you?
I feel accomplished and proud to be given this opportunity.
Q: What did you enjoy most about the Summer Success Academy?
Making new friends. It was an intense month; they were about 13 hour days with homework. But I got a head-start at college, two credits, and it was a good way to get over my fear of meeting new people. There are so many amazing people that I’ve become friends with and get to learn with.
Q: What would you tell other people who might be on the fence about applying for the program?
Maurice Hilleman developed over 40 vaccines. He used what he was given to leave a lasting impact on the world and you don’t have to be exactly like him to impact the world. I would encourage anyone who thinks they might qualify to apply because if you’re accepted they put $16,000 to $20,000 towards your education.
Q: What are your future career plans?
I’m a Computer Science major, so I want to go into video game design or software development.
Q: When you’re not busy with academics, what do you do for fun?
When I’m by myself I like to read, watch movies and play video games. But there are a group of us that get together at the dorm and play poker just for fun; no betting with money. Or we’ll go to the game room and just hang out and joke around.
Q: Do you think that downtime is essential to your accomplishments?
College students need downtime. I need time to relax and process what I’ve learned and I think without it, I wouldn’t be motivated to put in the effort I need to be successful. It’s important to know how to manage my time and when to take a break.
Q: What inspires you to make an impact on the world?
I grew up in a middle-class family and I watched my parents work really hard to raise five kids. I guess I just want to help other people and I want people to know that it doesn’t matter if you’re mega-rich or even if you go to college. You can do whatever you put your mind to.