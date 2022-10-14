Evan Kalligher

Evan Kalligher started his freshman year at MSU Bozeman with the Hilleman Scholars Program

Fairview High School graduate Evan Kalligher has been accepted as part of the Hilleman Scholars Program, a prestigious program that selected 58 high school graduates from across the state this year. The Hilleman Scholars Program has been providing financial assistance and support to MSU Bozeman students based on academic achievement, leadership and career potential since 2016 in honor of Maurice Hilleman.

Hilleman grew up on a farm near Miles City and had plans to work at a department store until his brother told him that Montana State College (MSU Bozeman) had scholarships available. After graduating in 1941, he went on to develop more than 40 vaccines and save millions of lives worldwide. Hilleman developed nine of the 14 vaccinations commonly given to children. The scholarship program was born as a way to honor Hilleman and all his contributions.



