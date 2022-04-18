At the March meeting of the Fairview Board of Trustees, the 2022-23 school year calendar was approved.
Fairview Public Schools will kick off the new school year on Wednesday, Aug.17 but practices for football, cross country and volleyball will begin on Friday, Aug. 12 with the first football and volleyball games occurring on Aug. 27.
The first picture day will happen on Monday, Aug. 29 and Parent Teacher Conferences will be held on Sept. 22.
Friday, Sept. 30, school will be released at 1:30 p.m. due to homecoming and both football and volleyball will play their homecoming games that day.
The first quarter will end on Thursday, Oct. 13 and no school will be held on Oct. 20 and 21 due to the Teachers Convention.
Saturday, Oct. 22 will mark the start of the state cross country meet held in Missoula, National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and district volleyball tournaments will begin on Oct. 27.
Basketball and wrestling will begin their seasons with practice starting on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Students will be let out at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving break.
The first semester will end on Thursday, Dec. 22 with Christmas break on Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.
The divisional speech and drama meet will be held on Friday, Jan. 20-21, with the state meet being held on Jan. 27-28.
Divisional tournaments for wrestling will be held on Feb. 3-4 and the state tournament will be held Jan. 10-11.
Feb. 13-18 will mark the district basketball tournament with the divisional tournament being held the 20-25 of Feb.
Students will not have school on March 8-10 due to spring break and the state basketball tournament will also be occurring during this time.
Monday, March 13 is the first practice for track and field, golf and softball and another round of Parent Teacher Conferences will be held on March 16.
In the month of April, District music festivals will be held on the 21-22.
Divisional golf and district track and field will be held on May 8-13, with the state golf meet and divisional track and field meet following shortly after beginning on May 15-20.
Students will have their awards ceremony and scholarship day on Friday, May 19 and graduation for the class of 2023 will be held on Saturday, May 20 at 3:00 p.m.
The rest of the students will have their last day of school with a noon release on Friday, May 26.
State track and field will also take place on the 26-27 in Laurel.