The Fairview Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting for March at the Fairview School Board Room and it was available to the community via Facebook Live.
Chairman Brad Tveit called the meeting to order at 7:10 p.m., with Jason Deming, Josh Johnson and Marion Kittleson as fellow board members present.
Old business on the agenda was the review of the discussion Mr. Luke Kloker had with B&B Builders regarding the band room project. This project will begin after school is out for the summer. A motion was made and approved by all members.
In new business, the school calendar for the 2022-23 year has been drafted. Kloker presented the proposed draft and a motion was made and passed to approve.
A session occurred regarding student disciplinary actions made against a student. It was determined that, “The matter of individual privacy is involved, such privacy demands protection fo the individual for the sake of reputation and otherwise that little, if anything could be gained by publicly disclosing the information to be discussed and that the demand of individual privacy in this matter clearly exceeds the merits of public disclosure.”
The board found that the student had violated the district disciplinary policy and expulsion was motioned and passed.
Personnel was discussed and coaches were hired for the remainder of the 2022 school year and the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
Koker has been hired as the high school head track and field coach for the 2021-22 school year with Derek Gackle as the high school assistant track and field coach.
Nicole (Hecker) Rindahl has been hired as the 5-8 grade track and field coach for the 2021-22 school year.
Darran Buxbaum and Brock Schriver have been hired as the high school assistant football coaches for the 2022-23 school year.
Charisse Gonzaga has turned in her letter of resignation and members have accepted and approved her release of contract.
Josh Taylor has submitted a letter of resignation from his elementary and junior high health and fitness position along with Erin Hurley from her elementary special education teacher position.
Teacher contracts were next on the agenda.
Kloker recommended hiring Andrea Mindt for the position of fourth grade teacher and Stephanie Tranquill for K-12 Art teacher. Both positions were hired in favor of the board.
Heidrose Barth, Katie Haigh, Rylie Olson, Shania Rohner and Tamara Johnson were voted in favor of being offered their third contact with Fairview School.
The board approved Ellie Motichka and Robin Schwartz to be offered their second contract with Fairview School.
Kloker recommended Kayla Vine be offered her first tenured teaching contract for the 2022-23 school year. The motion was made and passed.
All extra-curricular contracts were moved and passed to be offered for the next school year.
During the curriculum and policy report the board felt that due to enrollment numbers with dual credit being high, classes offered dual credit are core curriculum so continue to pursue dual credit opportunities through Miles City.
The clerk contract was moved and approved for Julie Asbeck during the 2022-23 school year.
No further business was brought forward so the meeting was adjourned at 9:50 p.m. on March 15.
Full meeting minutes are available through Fairview Public School.