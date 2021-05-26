Fairview High School has released the list of scholarship recipients for their 2021 graduates. Scholarship recipients include:
- Honor Society Scholarship- Jadyn Gackle ($500)
- Math Club scholarship- Jadyn Gackle ($500)
- Montana Leadership & Service FCCLA Scholarship- BayLee Schlothauer ($200)
- Robert Arthaud/Don Burman Memorial Scholarship- Paul Hardy and Audrey Burman ($350)
- Fairview Community Foundation Scholarship- Brady Buxbaum, Jadyn Gackle, Easton Hopes, BayLee Schlothauer and Audrey Burman ($500)
- Fairview High School Endowment Fund Scholarship- Audrey Burman, Brady Buxbaum, Jadyn Gackle, Steve Rice,Baylee Schlothauer and Paul Hardy ($100)
- LeRoy and Pam Unterseher Memorial Scholarship- Jadyn Gackle ($500)
- Jimmy Fugate Memorial Scholarship- Easton Hopes and Brady Buxbaum ($1,000)
- Larry Buxbaum Memorial Scholarship- Brady Buxbaum ($1,000)
- Jason Cayko Memorial Scholarship- Easton Hopes, Jadyn Gackle, Audrey Burman and Paul Hardy ($500)
- Nancy Hunter Female Leaders Scholarship- BayLee Schlothauer ($1,000)
- Ben York Masonic Scholarship- Brady Buxbaum ($500/two years)
- Knights of Columbus Scholarship- Jadyn Gackle ($1,000)
- Bud and Hennie Starr Foundation Scholarship- Scout Hofer and Audrey Burman ($1,200)
- Merchants Bank Scholarship- Brady Buxbaum and BayLee Schlothauer ($500)
- Audrey Burman, Jadyn Gackle, Garrett George, Paul Hardy, Scout Hofer, Ashton Neu and Steve Rice ($250)
- Henry Elm Scholarship- Jadyn Gackle and BayLee Schlothauer ($14,445)
- Rupert J. Rehberg Scholarship BayLee Schlothauer, Michelle Loan, Paul Hardy
- and Scout Hofer ($5,000)
- Empty Saddle Memorial Scholarship- Jadyn Gackle, BayLee Schlothauer, Easton Hopes, Scout Hofer and Ashton Neu ($500)
- Earl Reidle Memorial Scholarship- Brady Buxbaum and Steve Rice ($1,000)
- Barbie Kittleson Memorial Scholarship- Audrey Burman and Steve Rice ($1,000)
- Community Presbyterian Church Scholarship- Paul Hardy and Scout Hofer ($1,000)
- Ron Shaide Memorial Scholarship- Brady Buxbaum, Jadyn Gackle and Paul Hardy ($1,000)
- Evelyn Nevins Sorenson Memorial Scholarship- Paul Hardy ($1,000)
- Mid-Rivers Higher Education Scholarship- Jadyn Gackle ($1,000)
- Robbie Lovegren Memorial/”F” Club Scholarship- Jadyn Gackle and Paul Hardy ($250)June and Ted Sullivan Family Foundation Scholarship- Jadyn Gackle and Paul Hardy ($1,000) Easton Hopes and Brady Buxbaum ($500)
- Ralph H. Foss- Jadyn Gackle ($1,500/two years)
- LYREA/Montana Electric Cooperative Association- BayLee Schlothauer ($1,000)
- Donald E. Pizzini Memorial Nurse Scholarship- Shaylee Dean ($1,000)
- Richland Opportunity Inc. Scholarship- Easton Hopes ($750/four years)
- Damon McLaughlin Memorial Hockey Scholarship- Scout Hofer ($500)
- ONEOK, Inc Scholarship- Michelle Loan ($4,000/four years)
- Treacy Foundation Scholarship- Tony Norby ($3,000/four years)
- Dickinson State University Presidential Scholarship- Kaden Skogas and Easton Hopes ($1,600/four years)
- Dickinson State University Athletic Scholarship- Easton Hopes ($500)
- Rocky Mountain College Dean’s Merit Scholarship- Michelle Loan ($11,000/four years)
- Minot State University Academic Merit Scholarship- Paul Hardy ($1,000/four years)
- Minot State University Athletic Scholarship- Paul Hardy ($2,000/four years)
- Black Hills State University Business Scholarship- Jadyn Gackle ($1,500)
- Black Hills State University Buzz Bonus Scholarship- Jadyn Gackle ($1,000/four years)
- Black Hills State University Presidential Medallion Scholarship- Jadyn Gackle ($4000/four years)
- University of North Dakota Honors Tuition Scholarship- BayLee Schlothauer ($1,000/four years)
- University of North Dakota Presidential Scholarship- BayLee Schlothauer ($3,500/four years)
- University of North Dakota 2021 North Dakota Scholar- BayLee Schlothauer ($35,524)